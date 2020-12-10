BCBS of North Carolina debit card program favors big retailers, small pharmacies say

Small and family-owned pharmacies are being left out of a Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina initiative to help members buy healthcare-related items, according to The News & Observer.

In September, BCBSNC said it would issue $200 million in debit cards to members to help them buy medication and food during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cards, sent to 600,000 members, can be used at retailers like Walmart, CVS Health and Family Dollar to buy over-the-counter drugs, baby care items, vitamins and other items. Prescription drugs aren't included in the benefit.

However, this incentive is pushing people who normally use family-owned and independent pharmacies to bigger retailers, the smaller pharmacies told The News & Observer. Darius Russell, who owns a small pharmacy in Durham, N.C., received a card himself but can't use it at his store.

"It's just money walking out the door," he told the publication.

A BCBSNC spokesperson told The News & Observer that the insurance company is talking with independent retailers about how they can join the insurer's network.

