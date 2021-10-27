BCBS of Minnesota names president, CEO

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota named Dana Erickson its permanent president and CEO, effective Nov. 1.

Ms. Erickson will be assuming the position from interim CEO Kathleen Blatz, who held the position since April 2021, according to the Oct. 27 announcement.

Before her promotion, Ms. Erickson served as senior vice president and president of the health services division. She has been with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota since 2015.

"Dana is an accomplished and impressive leader who knows the health care industry very well, both within Minnesota and across the nation," said Michael Robinson, chair of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota's board of trustees. "After a rigorous national search for our next CEO, we were thrilled to find the strongest candidates right here in Minnesota, with the right choice being inside our Blue Cross family."