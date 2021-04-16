Avalere founder to head up JPMorgan healthcare innovation

Dan Mendelson, founder and former CEO of Avalere Health, will lead a new healthcare innovation group at JPMorgan Chase.

According to Mr. Mendelson's tweet, work on the venture will commence April 26. The group is "staffing up" in Washington, D.C.

JPMorgan joined Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway in 2018 to form Haven with the aim to lower healthcare costs for their combined 1.2 million workers and serve as an industry disruptor. After a long period of silence, Haven disbanded in January.

Mr. Mendelson founded Avalere Health in 2000. The company focuses on developing technology platforms and solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize their business.

