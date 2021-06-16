Anthem joins generic drug initiative Civica Rx

Civica Rx named the unit that will be tasked with lowering the cost of certain generic medicines, and said one of the nation's largest health insurers — Anthem — will join it.

Civica Rx, a nonprofit organization created in 2018 to address the problem of chronic drug shortages, said June 16 that Anthem will join the CivicaScript unit as a new health insurance partner. Anthem joins CivicaScript's insurance co-founders: the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and 17 independent BCBS companies.

In addition to Anthem's participation, Civica Rx said Gina Guinasso will be president of CivicaScript. She joins the initiative from UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx, where she was senior vice president of commercial and Medicare formulary strategy.

Additionally, drug developer and manufacturer Catalent struck a long-term partnership with CivicaScript to make generic medicines. CivicaScript will initially develop and make six to 10 common but high-priced generic medicines that have little market competition. CivicaScript medicines will be available to individuals as early as 2022, according to the news release.

Since its creation, more than 50 health systems representing 1,400 hospitals have joined Civica Rx.