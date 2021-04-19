Anthem, American Cancer Society partner on health equity action

The Anthem Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Anthem, provided a $1 million grant to the American Cancer Society to "mobilize and engage Black Americans in cancer risk reduction," according to a press release.

The collaboration will facilitate open conversations regarding cancer screenings, early detection and community resources. The program is expected to reach up to 10,000 people.

Research conducted by the ACS showed that Black men are 1.2 times more likely to have new cases of colon cancer than white men. Death rates among Black women with breast cancer are 40 percent higher than those of white women.

