American Medical Association encourages employers to challenge prior authorization

The American Medical Association is telling employers to push back against prior authorization, which it claims can lead to increased costs and employee absenteeism.

In a Sept. 10 article, the association claims that prior authorization may even lead to delay in case and employees abandoning treatment.

The AMA plugged its fixpriorauth.org website, as well as documents outlining how delays in care lead to employees skipping out on work.

To challenge prior authorization, the AMA encourages employers to ask about prior authorization turnaround times and approval rates. The association also encouraged employers to inquire about prior authorization requirements for employees with chronic conditions.