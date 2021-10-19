Ambetter, Teladoc Health partner on virtual health plan

Ambetter, a Centene healthcare program, and Teladoc Health are partnering to launch a virtual access plan.

Ambetter Virtual Access, which launches in Michigan, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas in January 2022, pairs members with a care team that can assist them in navigating the plan's virtual primary care, specialists and mental healthcare, according to a new release shared with Becker's.

"As consumer preferences evolve, Ambetter is committed to leveraging technology and making access to quality healthcare more affordable and convenient," said Brent Layton, president and COO of Centene. "As the largest marketplace provider in the country by enrollment and market share, we are pleased to partner with Teladoc Health and provide this new and innovative health plan to our members."

The plan provides users with access to Teladoc Primary360, which offers 24/7 virtual urgent care, screenings and condition management, among other services, according to the news release.