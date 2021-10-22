Aetna to shift to digital payments, remittances by September 2022

Aetna has set a September 2022 goal to move to digital payments, remittances and explanation of benefits statements.

The move began last month, and the payer is encouraging providers to use its Availity provider portal for explanation of benefits statements and direct deposit or virtual credit cards for payments, according to an October newsletter.

In a response to the move, the California Medical Association encouraged physicians to opt in to electronic funds transfers over virtual credit cards, as the latter may result in transaction fees for providers.

In August, UnitedHealthcare announced it would also be going digital for proof of payment and other paperwork in some markets, effective Nov. 5.