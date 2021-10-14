ACA subsidy, Medicaid expansions prioritized as $3.5T package slimmed down

As President Joe Biden is looking to cut $1 trillion out of his $3.5 proposed spending package, top lawmakers want to ensure proposed ACA subsidy expansions and efforts to close state Medicaid gaps are top priorities.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told NBC News that she feels "proprietary" over the ACA, according to an Oct. 14 report.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., told NBC News that his top priority is Medicaid and closing the coverage gap. About 100,000 South Carolinians fall into the coverage gap.

Members of the 95-person New Democrat Coalition are urging lawmakers to leave it there, but Medicare benefits expansion is still where some lawmakers draw the line.