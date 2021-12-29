7 recent payer expansions, partnerships

From sprawling contract renewals to relationships built on member value, here are seven recent payer expansions and partnerships.

1. Anthem penned a multiyear network agreement with Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare. The agreement provides members with access to 11 hospitals, eight ambulatory surgery centers and 3,300 physicians.

2. Rite Aid is tapping Blue Cross Blue Shield-owned pharmacy benefits manager Prime Therapeutics to help manage rebates in an effort to improve profits. The move could signal future collaboration between the companies, according to Rite Aid's CEO.

3. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio is acquiring a state Medicaid contract from Paramount Advantage. The contract covers 256,000 beneficiaries and extends until June 30, 2022 when Ohio begins its new program.

4. Cigna and Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System signed a multiyear network agreement that includes the provider's six hospital campuses and 600 physicians.

5. Florida Blue and Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare extended their in-network agreement for several years. The move includes over 6,000 physicians and specialists.

6. Anthem and Ohio-based Memorial Health System signed an agreement that provides 12 percent of the provider's patient base with in-network coverage through 2025.

7. Point32Health is partnering with outpatient addiction and mental healthcare provider Eleanor Health on a value-based arrangement. The agreement provides Tufts Health Plan MassHealth members with a substance use disorder with medication, mental healthcare, therapy and more.