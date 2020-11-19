6 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts

Here are six recent contract agreements and conflicts between payers and providers:

1. Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First may no longer be considered an in-network provider for Cigna members if the organizations don't reach a new reimbursement agreement.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare and Humana signed a new in-network agreement for Humana's commercial and government members in Florida, the organizations said Nov. 12.

3. Some hospitals in Georgia will no longer contract with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia's ACA marketplace plans.

4. The University of Texas Medical Branch Health in Galveston is ending its contract with Aetna next spring.

5. Renton, Wash.-based Providence agreed to join Anthem Blue Cross' Vivity Health Plan as a joint venture partner, effective Nov. 1.

6. Dallas-based Southwestern Health Resources and Humana signed a value-based payment arrangement for Humana's Medicare Advantage members in North Texas, the organizations said Oct. 28.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth: Move routine imaging out of hospital, lower spending by 62%

5 things to know about Evernorth, Cigna's health services unit

Humana CEO to chair AHIP board

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.