Cigna, Health First may end relationship if agreement not reached

Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First may no longer be considered an in-network provider for Cigna members if the organizations don't reach a new reimbursement agreement, according to Florida Today.

The organizations have until Nov. 30 to reach an agreement. If they are unable to negotiate a new contract by then, Cigna members could face higher out-of-pocket costs to access services from Health First beginning in December.

In a Nov. 4 letter, Cigna said it may drop Health First from its network because the provider is charging too much for its services.

"Health First is demanding higher-than-average prices that would make your healthcare much more expensive," Cigna said in the letter to members cited by Florida Today.

Health First told Florida Today that it didn't know if its prices were higher than other providers, as there is "no way of knowing those agreements or the factors those hospitals use to determine their costs."

The organizations are still negotiating an agreement.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth: Move routine imaging out of hospital, lower spending by 62%

5 things to know about Evernorth, Cigna's health services unit

Humana CEO to chair AHIP board

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.