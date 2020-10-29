Southwestern Health Resources, Humana strike value-based agreement

Dallas-based Southwestern Health Resources and Humana signed a value-based payment arrangement for Humana's Medicare Advantage members in North Texas, the organizations said Oct. 28.

Southwestern Health Resources is the clinically integrated network for the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and Texas Health Resources in Arlington.

The new agreement, effective Jan. 1, builds on an existing network contract that Humana has with UT Southwestern and Texas Health Resources. It provides in-network access to about 30 hospitals and 350 care facilities to Medicare Advantage members in Humana's health maintenance organization plans, and ties reimbursement to health outcomes.

More articles on payers:

CHI St. Luke's threatens split with Molina, 2nd insurer this week

Anthem's profit falls 81% in Q3: 3 things to know

ProMedica health plan to terminate Ohio hospital's in-network status



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.