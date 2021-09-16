43% of unvaccinated say insurance surcharges would encourage vaccination, study finds

An Affordable Health Insurance survey revealed that nearly half of unvaccinated individuals said additional charges for insurance tied to their COVID-19 vaccination status would convince them to get a shot.

The survey also found that a proposed monthly surcharge would make 25 percent of respondents consider getting the vaccine, but they were not certain.

Political affiliation between respondents resulted in a 22 percentage point difference in whether or not the surcharge would certainly motivate them to get vaccinated. About 58 percent of Democrats said the charge would certainly convince them, while nearly 36 percent of Republicans said the same.

Respondents of different income brackets had varying levels of certainty. Respondents who made more than $125,000 annually were twice as likely to certainly get the vaccine as a result of surcharges as those who made less than $75,000.

When asked how high the surcharge would have to be to motivate them to be vaccinated, most respondents said they would be motivated by a $100 or less surcharge, with 63 percent certain they would be vaccinated if their insurer enacted such a charge.

The survey also pointed to mask mandates and limiting paid time off motivating unvaccinated employees to get the COVID-19 shot.