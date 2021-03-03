3 updates on health insurance CEO pay

Here are three recent updates on health insurer CEO compensation to know:

1. Centene Corp. CEO Michael Neidorff's total compensation for 2020 was just under $25 million, according to proxy filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That's down from $26.4 million in 2019, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

2. Total 2020 compensation for Daniel Loepp, the CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, was $11.5 million. That's down about $600,000 from 2019, according to the Detroit Free Press.

3. David Wichmann, the outgoing CEO of UnitedHealth Group, will receive pay for two years after his departure, according to a Feb. 2 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In 2019, Mr. Wichmann's salary was $1.4 million, and he received $4.5 million in bonus compensation, according to proxy filings cited by Bloomberg.

More articles on payers:

Health insurers have to cover COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic people, CMS says

Highmark becomes 4th largest Blue plan with HealthNow deal

8 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.