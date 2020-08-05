3 health insurer CEOs: This is how the pandemic changed payers

The pandemic has affected the role of health insurers as new pressures are placed on the medical and social needs of their members.

Becker's asked three health insurer CEOs one question: How has the pandemic changed the role of the payer?

Here are their answers:



Michael Carson, president and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care: There's an opportunity for payers to creatively and proactively prove their value proposition and facilitate advancements in telehealth, addressing health disparity and healthcare access transformation. There's also an opportunity for clear and consistently updated outreach to our members, customers, providers and employees via multiple communication channels including email, phone calls, texts and organic social media.

John Kao, CEO of Alignment Healthcare: More than ever, payers need to provide a community that offers support as well as peace of mind for its members, especially among the senior population. As one of the most vulnerable groups in the pandemic, seniors are often isolating for their protection — creating gaps in ongoing care as well as a sharp rise in loneliness that cannot be ignored.

Ceci Connolly, president and CEO of the Alliance of Community Health Plans: The pandemic has further exposed flaws in fee-for-service, and more providers are working with payers to enter into value-based contracts. Additionally, payers are doubling down on their efforts to address the unique social needs of their communities, especially for vulnerable populations who may be deferring needed medical care.

