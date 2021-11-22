20 states with most, least expensive 2022 monthly average premiums

A report from valuepenguin.com anticipates that the 2022 national average for health insurance premiums will be up one percent to $541 monthly.

Here are the 20 states with the most and least expensive average monthly premiums for 2022:

1. West Virginia: $831 (53.72 percent above the national average)

2. South Dakota: $811 (50.02 percent above the national average)

3. Wyoming: $764 (41.32 percent above the national average)

4. Vermont: $760 (40.58 percent above the national average)

5. Louisiana: $728 (34.67 percent above the national average)

6. Alaska : $715 (32.26 percent above the national average)

7. New York: $713 (31.89 percent above the national average)

8. Nebraska: $685 (26.71 percent above the national average)

9. Oklahoma: $635 (17.46 percent above the national average)

10. North Carolina: $634 (17.28 percent above the national average)

11. South Carolina: $436 (19.35 percent below the national average)

12. Indiana: $433: (19.90 percent below the national average)

13. Arkansas: $419 (22.49 percent below the national average)

14. Rhode Island: (23.60 percent below the national average)

15. Michigan: $410 (24.16 percent below the national average)

16. Colorado: $409 (24.34 percent below the national average)

17. Minnesota: $389 (28.04 percent below the national average)

18. Maryland: $365 (32.48 percent below the national average)

19. New Hampshire: $360 (33.41 percent below the national average)

20. Georgia: $309 (42.84 percent below the national average)