18 states back Medicaid work requirements

Attorneys general from 18 states called on the U.S. Supreme Court to allow Arkansas to set work requirements for Medicaid members, a policy that was championed by the Trump administration, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

An amicus brief signed by Republican attorneys general from 17 states urged the Supreme Court to side against a lower court's ruling to block the work requirements. The 18th state, Nebraska, filed a separate brief arguing against the lower court's ruling.

The attorneys general called the lower court's ruling "flatly inconsistent with historical and current practice," according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

While the Trump administration sided with allowing states to implement work requirements in Medicaid, the Biden administration is expected to oppose the policy. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in two cases that concern the legality of Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and New Hampshire.

The Supreme Court will weigh whether Medicaid waivers allow HHS secretaries the "power to fundamentally transform Medicaid from a public insurance program into one that effectively forces certain beneficiaries to seek workplace benefits instead," according to a report from The Commonwealth Fund, a left-learning healthcare policy research institute. The court's stance on the issue will affect how Medicaid work requirements will play out in the future.

