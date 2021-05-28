150 House Democrats form Biden pressure campaign for Medicare expansion

More than 150 House Democrats have formed a coalition to pressure President Joe Biden to include an expansion of Medicare benefits in his infrastructure package, according to The New York Times.

The group's campaign will include press events that focus on lowering the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60, a measure President Biden promised throughout his campaign but has yet to act on.

The coalition is also pushing for an expansion of benefits that include dental, vision and hearing coverage, and drug price negotiations.

Lowering the eligibility age would provide an additional 23 million Americans with health coverage, according to the Times.