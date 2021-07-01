Why men delay primary care: 3 notes from a Florida physician

Many men interact with the healthcare system less than women, and are therefore less familiar with it, says Aldo Ribeiros, MD, an internal medicine specialist at Baptist Health South Florida.

Dr. Ribeiros discussed why men delay primary care more often than women, and why it's critical to keep up with routine checkups during a June 29 Instagram Live session.



Three notes from the conversation:

1. Men often delay seeing their physician for routine care because they've put it off for so long they become unfamiliar with the system, according to Dr. Ribeiros. “The reason why they’re that way is because I don’t think they’re familiar with the health system," he said. "Comparing them with their female counterparts, it could very well be possible that a male in their 40s, maybe even 50s, is seeing me for the first time."

2. Citing CDC survey findings, Dr. Ribeiros shared that men are half as likely as women to visit their physician over a two-year period. The top reasons men pointed to as a reason for not getting routine care were that they're too busy, afraid of what the physician might find, or have a "probe-a-phobia" when it comes to prostate health exams.

3. Men are affected by the same conditions as women, sometimes even at greater rates. "I think you shouldn't look any further than cardiovascular health — that should be the No. 1 priority," Dr. Ribeiros said, adding that men have a higher heart disease risk since they miss out on preventive care more often than women. "It's no secret that's the No. 1 cause of death in men," he said.



To watch the full conversation, click here.