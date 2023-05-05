Viewpoint: Send in the clowns to help patients — and physicians

Bedside manner advice for physicians is coming from an unlikely source: hospital clowns. New research from Tel Aviv University in Israel and the Ramat Gan-based Israel Center for Medical Simulation identified 40 skills medical clowns use to bring joy to difficult situations.

Hospital clowns have been found to "help patients, their parents, the medical team and the achievement of therapeutic goals. In fact, through various communication skills, clowns enable patients to overcome crises and move towards healing," researchers said.

These trained professionals can turn frowns upside down with their lighthearted antics and humor, but their skills are not meant only for people in makeup. Researchers identified seven characteristics physicians and adopt to their bedside manners to improve patient outcomes: