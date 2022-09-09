US records millionth organ transplant

The U.S. reached a historic medical milestone Sept. 9, recording its millionth organ transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

The milestone comes sixty-eight years after the first successful organ transplant occurred at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital in 1954, according to ABC News. UNOS did not disclose where the millionth transplant occurred or who the patient was.

The number of organ transplants conducted in the U.S. has hit record-setting totals every year since 2011. In 2021, more than 40,000 transplants took place nationwide. UNOS said the country is on track to repeat, if not surpass, this figure in 2022.



