Updated osteoporosis guidelines: 4 highlights

Clinicians should screen women 65 and older for bone density and osteoporosis, according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

The task force, an independent panel of disease prevention experts, recommended these screenings in 2018 for women 65 and older who are at increased risk of osteoporosis. On Jan. 14, it updated its guidance, stating that fracture risk assessments are no longer necessary to prompt a screening and recommending central dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry for bone mineral density testing.

The new recommendation was published in JAMA.

Four highlights from the guidance:

1. Osteoporosis is a skeletal disorder characterized by loss of bone mass, leading to increased bone fragility and fracture risk. Osteoporotic fractures are associated with psychological distress, loss of independence and mortality from fragility fractures, particularly in the hip.

2. There is a moderate net benefit of osteoporosis screening in women 65 years or older and in younger women at increased risk.

3. There is insufficient evidence to determine the balance of benefits and harms for osteoporosis screening in men.

4. Recommendations should be supported by personalized clinical decision-making and coverage considerations.