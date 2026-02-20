Press Ganey names CNO of the year

Press Ganey has recognized Nancy Holecek, BSN, RN, executive vice president and chief nursing officer of RWJBarnabas Health, with its CNO of the Year Award.

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health announced the news of the award in a Feb. 20 news release. Ms. Holecek has served the 14-hospital system for more than four decades, according to Press Ganey.

As CNO, she oversees more than 11,000 nursing employees and leads the organization’s nursing initiatives in strategic planning, fiscal decisions, patient satisfaction, care coordination and quality, the release said.

“Under her leadership, RWJBarnabas Health has strengthened systemwide nursing education, standardized onboarding and competency development, and expanded leadership coaching for frontline nurse leaders,” Press Ganey said. “[Ms. Holecek] is recognized for building a culture grounded in kindness, accountability and psychological safety, ensuring nurses are supported to deliver high-quality, compassionate care.”