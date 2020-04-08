The top 2 meds prescribed for COVID-19 patients

Azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine are the top two prescription medications physicians around the world have used to treat COVID-19 patients, according to a new global survey.

Sermo, a healthcare data collection company and social platform for physicians, is conducting a weekly survey among physicians globally. The current results are for the second wave of the survey, conducted March 30-April 2. Physicians could select more than one option.

Of the 1,662 physicians who reported treating COVID-19 patients, half said they used azithromycin or similar antibiotics; 44 percent said they used hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine; and 36 percent said they used bronchodilators.

The physicians who reported treating COVID-19 patients also said that certain over-the-counter medications have been effective, including acetaminophen (42 percent) and cold medications, such antihistamines, decongestants and cough medications (29 percent).

