Severe blood shortage may threaten patient care, Beaumont says

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health issued an urgent call for blood donations June 7, warning that a continued shortage could have a "significant impact" on patient care.

Beaumont said the need for blood is critical as it's performing many surgeries that were delayed during the pandemic. The system is also seeing more trauma cases as people return to normal life activities. Overall, blood donations have also decreased during the pandemic, Beaumont said.

"To continue providing compassionate and extraordinary care to our patients, we are working diligently with blood suppliers to stabilize and increase the supply of blood. The effort is expected to take several weeks," said Carolyn Wilson, RN, executive vice president and COO of Beaumont.

In the meantime, Beaumont is calling on staff and local community members to donate blood so the system can continue safely performing surgeries, cancer treatments and care for traumatic injuries or chronic medical conditions.

