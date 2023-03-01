Mississippi bans gender-affirming care for minors

As at least nine other states plan to restrict access to gender-affirming care for transgender minors, Mississippi's governor on Feb. 28 signed a bill into law to penalize physicians who perform gender-affirming surgeries or write prescriptions for puberty blockers or hormones to a minor.

The Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act is effective immediately. Healthcare providers face losing their medical or professional licenses if they "knowingly engage in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of gender transition procedures to any person under 18 years of age," the law reads.

Its statute of limitations is 30 years.

Some medical professionals in the state rebuked the law, and in response, Gov. Tate Reeves said, "Let me be clear in a world that's upside down, when it comes to doing right by our kids, Mississippi will once again fight to keep our state right side up," according to The Hill.

Florida is also working to further hinder gender-affirming care for minors, and Missouri has opened an investigation into St. Louis Children's Hospital over allegations its transgender center forced medical transitions after parents pulled their consent.



Many medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, say these laws harm patients.