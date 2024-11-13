Joint Commission urges hospital disaster planning: 4 notes

The Joint Commission issued a sentinel event alert Nov. 13, urging hospitals to ensure they have sufficient plans in place to protect patients and staff during weather- and climate-related emergencies.

Four things to know:



1. Environmental disasters — including hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, floods and heatwaves — have "increased exponentially" since 1980 due to climate change, according to The Joint Commission. As these events can develop or intensify quickly, hospitals must have strong disaster planning protocols for evacuations and shelter-in-place situations.

2. The alert provides guidance for healthcare leaders to ensure they're meeting The Joint Commission's emergency management standards and proactively managing risks from environmental disasters.

3. The resource also outlines safety actions for organizations, including updating emergency plans annually, creating a resilient communications structure and fostering relationships with first responders, health officials and other healthcare providers in the region.

4. The alert comes after two major hurricanes swept through the Southeast this fall, causing significant damage and disruption to healthcare operations.

Read the full alert here.