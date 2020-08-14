Healthcare groups update guidance on elective surgeries

Four healthcare groups updated their roadmap on how to safely provide surgical care during the pandemic Aug. 10.

The American Hospital Association, American College of Surgeons, American Society of Anesthesiologists and Association of periOperative Registered Nurses first shared their roadmap for resuming elective surgeries in April. The document included recommendations for when and how to resume elective surgeries after the initial surge in COVID-19 cases this spring.

The updated document includes more guidance on how to maintain essential surgeries amid coronavirus surges.



To view the full list of recommendations, click here.

