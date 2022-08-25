Erlanger sees success with program connecting nurses, first time moms

A program at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System that connects first time expectant mothers with nurses has reached more than 100 patients since its launch in January 2021.

Through the nurse-family partnership program, eligible expectant mothers pregnant with their first child receive regular home visits from a nurse they are paired with. During these visits, which start in early pregnancy and continue until a child is two years old, nurses offer parenting education and postpartum support.

Sixty-nine babies have been born to mothers participating in the program since its launch, Erlanger said in an Aug. 23 news release. At the end of fiscal year 2022, Erlanger said every participant had followed up on pediatric visits for their children and children were on schedule for childhood vaccinations.

"Through the [nurse-family partnership] program, we have been able to support these first time moms through one of the most difficult times in life," said Betsy Morton, RN, program coordinator of Erlanger's nurse-family partnership. "Not only have we provided prenatal support, but also parenting skills and postpartum support which is a time when new moms can be the most vulnerable. We've been able to create lifelong relationships with our clients and have enjoyed watching them grow."

The program is available to women and teens who meet certain income requirements and is funded through a grant from the Tennessee health department. Click here to read more.