Elderly woman killed after social distancing argument in New York ER

The recent death of an elderly patient at an emergency room in New York City highlights hospitals' struggle to maintain order as both patient volumes and fears about the pandemic rise, reports The New York Times.

Janie Marshall, 86, had dementia and was wandering around the ER at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center on March 28. The incident, caught on security footage, occurred after Ms. Marshall grabbed onto another patient's IV pole to steady herself. Ms. Marshall got into an argument with 32-year-old Cassandra Lundy, who allegedly pushed the elderly woman, causing her to fall and hit her head. She died three hours later. Ms. Lundy told police she was upset that Ms. Marshall was not following social distancing precautions amid the pandemic.

Ms. Lundy initially received a summons for disorderly conduct but was later charged with manslaughter and assault after the medical examiner ruled Ms. Marshall's death a homicide.

The Brooklyn Defender Services, which is representing Ms. Lundy, declined NYT's request for comment. Hospital leaders told the publication they are cooperating with authorities.

"We are terribly saddened by this death," Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center said in a statement to NYT. "We are committed to ensuring a safe, health-focused environment in these very demanding times so our heroic healthcare workers can continue to deliver the quality, compassionate care New Yorkers need more than ever."

