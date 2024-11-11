Duke LifePoint hospital has immediate jeopardy warning removed

CMS has removed immediate jeopardy status from Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, The Wilson Times reported Nov. 11.

"Our facility has been restored to full compliance," interim CEO Lindy White told the Times. The hospital received the official notification from CMS on Oct. 30.

CMS cited the facility with immediate jeopardy four times in 2023 due to incidents involving the secured behavioral health stabilization unit inside the emergency room and the hospital's patient monitoring practices. The hospital worked with CMS and the state health department to correct the issues.

"Surveyors noted the effective implementation of the plan and the significant improvements we demonstrated during their visit," Ms. White said. "While this issue has been resolved, our team will remain committed to advancing our hospital's ability to provide the highest quality patient care to this community and all who count on us each day."

Duke LifePoint, a joint venture between Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, owns 80% of Wilson Medical Center.