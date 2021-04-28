COVID-19 and long-term health effects: 7 recent findings

Emerging studies suggest that COVID-19 survivors can face several long-term physical and mental health consequences.

Here are seven such studies that Becker's has covered since March 15:

1. Death risk higher even for COVID-19 survivors with mild cases, study finds

COVID-19 survivors who were not hospitalized still had a higher risk of death and required more healthcare services within six months than people without the virus.

2. 68% of patients with mild case of COVID-19 get new diagnosis within 6 months, CDC finds

Two-thirds of nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients had at least one outpatient visit that resulted in a new diagnosis within six months of contracting the virus.

3. 33% of COVID-19 survivors later diagnosed with psychiatric issues, study finds

Among 236,379 people with a confirmed COVID-19 infection, nearly 34 percent were diagnosed with a neurological or psychological condition within six months.

4. What CDC researchers learned from studying 1,700 cases of MIS-C

Ninety percent of children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — a rare condition possibly linked to COVID-19 — developed health issues involving at least four organs, and 31 percent had cardiac dysfunction.

5. Nearly 30% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in UK readmitted, study finds

Nearly one-third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the U.K. were readmitted within 140 days, and they experienced multiorgan dysfunction at higher rates than those without COVID-19.

6. 52% of COVID-19 survivors report signs of depression

Of 3,904 who reported a prior COVID-19 infection in a research survey, 52.4 percent met the criteria for symptoms of major depressive disorder.

7. Not all COVID 'long-haulers' are adults

Early research shows cases of "long COVID" are rare among children, but are increasing as they return to in-person learning, sports and other activities. In February, Britain's Office for National Statistics released figures that showed about 13 percent of children under 11 who contract COVID-19 still had at least one symptom after five weeks.

More articles on patient safety and outcomes:

Delay surgery for COVID-19 patients, study findings suggest

Why hospitals quietly ended convalescent plasma treatments

AHA urges CMS to reinstate survey pause if COVID-19 cases surge

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.