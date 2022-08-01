Bullet goes through patient window at Milwaukee hospital; no one injured

A bullet broke through the window of a patient's room at Milwaukee-based Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, but no one was hurt , the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported July 31.

Several shots were fired from outside the facility July 30, two of which hit the hospital, Milwaukee police said.

"The circumstances leading up to the shots-fired incident are still under investigation; however, there is no evidence indicating that St. Joseph’s Hospital was the target of this incident," Milwaukee police told the publication.

Police said they have no suspects in the shooting.