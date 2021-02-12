Blood thinners as a early COVID-19 treatment could improve mortality rates, study says

Prescribing blood thinners early on in COVID-19 patients' hospital stays reduced their 30-day mortality risk, according to an EHR-based study published Feb. 11 in The BMJ.

Researchers analyzed the EHR records for more than 4,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the VA health system from March through July, finding patients who received preventive anticoagulants within 24 hours of being admitted were less likely to die in 30 days than patients who did not receive them.

The 30-day mortality rate among those who received anticoagulants early was 14 percent, compared to 19 percent among patients who did not.

The study authors said blood thinners may improve COVID-19 patients' outcomes because the disease sometimes causes irregular blood clotting. They also said randomized, clinical trials are needed to validate their findings.

More articles on pharmacy:

Pharmacy chains on hiring sprees to support COVID-19 vaccination campaign

FDA authorizes new COVID-19 antibody cocktail from Eli Lilly

How retail pharmacies plan to handle leftover COVID-19 vaccine doses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.