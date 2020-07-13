Black, Hispanic Americans more likely to die of COVID-19 at younger ages, CDC finds

Nonwhite and Hispanic people under age 65 are dying from COVID-19 more often than white Americans in the same age group, according to the new CDC data cited by STAT.

About 35 percent of COVID-19 deaths among Hispanic Americans and 30 percent of deaths among non-white Americans involved people under age 65. In comparison, just 13.2 percent of white Americans under 65 have died from the virus, even though non-white Americans in the U.S. are generally younger.

Overall, 33.9 percent of people under age 65 who died were Hispanic, even though this group accounts for just 20 percent of the U.S. population under 65. Similar trends were seen for Black, Asian and other nonwhite Americans.

The findings are based on a CDC analysis of 10,457 COVID-19 deaths from 16 jurisdictions between Feb. 12 and April 24. The agency requested additional demographic and clinical data for these cases, including race and ethnicity information.



