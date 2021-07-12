American College of Surgeons launches surgical quality program for hospitals

The American College of Surgeons has created a standardized method to measure and improve surgical quality in hospitals, the organization said July 12.

The college's Quality Verification Program is based on 12 standards for hospitals to meet, such as having a designated surgical safety officer and standardized data collection processes.

Hospitals participating in the program will undergo verification site visits about every three years.

"The ACS QVP is an opportunity for those who are really trying to provide the best surgical care for patients to take a deep, long and honest look at themselves with the intent of identifying things that they can work on and improve," David Hoyt, MD, executive director of the college, said in a news release. "None of us have reached the ideal state. We’re all working toward that; in fact, that's the motivation behind all ACS quality efforts."

To learn more, click here.