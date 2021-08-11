Texas hospitals temporarily close ERs amid COVID-19 surge

Multiple Texas emergency rooms are temporarily shut down amid a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to CNN.

Houston-based St. Luke's Health confirmed it temporarily closed its ER in Conroe on Aug. 8.

The health system told Becker's that ER will remain closed until further notice to support surging admissions at The Woodlands Hospital. Urgent hospital operations moved to the main emergency department within that hospital.

"The safety of our patients, visitors and employees is always our highest priority. We continue to monitor and manage the increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 related patients, as we have witnessed for several weeks. As cases rapidly rise throughout the St. Luke's Health system, we continue to assess the need to make necessary adjustments throughout our facilities, which will best allow us to care for patients," the organization said.

St. Luke's Health said it has also made other adjustments, including assigning designated points of care to ensure appropriate triage, treatment, staffing and resource allocation. Additionally, urgent and emergent cases are being performed as deemed clinically necessary by physicians, and other procedures are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

"We strongly urge everyone to get vaccinated and follow masking and social distancing guidelines as we continue to monitor and manage the increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients," St. Luke's Health said.

Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce said it has also temporarily closed its ER because of a critical COVID-19 surge, according to CNN.

That ER remained temporarily closed Aug. 11. Meanwhile, the hospital said people with a medical emergency should go to the nearest emergency room in Greenville or Quinlan, CNN reported.

Texas Health Hospital Rockwall also announced it temporarily closed its North ER, effective midnight Aug. 6.

"This temporary closure will allow members of the medical team to transfer to our hospital's main campus on Horizon Road, where they will provide care related to the pandemic," the hospital posted on its website.

In Texas, 90.7 percent of intensive care unit beds are in use, based on 508 hospitals reporting 6,251 ICU beds in use and 6,892 total ICU beds, according to HHS data updated Aug. 11.