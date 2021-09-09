Steward to cut maternity care at Pennsylvania hospital

Dallas-based Steward Health Care plans to end maternity and obstetrics services at Sharon (Pa.) Regional Medical Center by Dec. 31, local news station WKBN reported Sept. 9.

The health system cited several reasons for discontinuing the services, including low patient demand, staffing challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steward also said UPMC Horizon in Farrell, Pa., is a few miles away and offers birthing services.

"As part of our overall commitment to patients, we consistently evaluate the breadth of our services to ensure we are aligned to provide the best possible healthcare for our community," Steward told WKBN. "With the current demographics of Mercer County, it is difficult to sustain redundant programs at two health systems that are within two miles of each other."

Sharon Regional will need approval from the state to discontinue the services.