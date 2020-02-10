Pennsylvania hospital closes maternity unit

Easton (Pa.) Hospital closed its obstetrics and gynecology unit Feb. 7, citing a lack of patient demand, according to LehighValleyLive.com.

Demand for the unit's services has been "extremely low" and there was limited staff support, a spokesperson from Dallas-based Steward Health Care, the hospital's parent, told the publication.

The hospital's emergency department will help deliver babies in emergencies, the spokesperson said.

Hospital patient care specialists will give patients and their families information about other healthcare facilities providing maternity services. The hospital also will work with unions to help staff members affected by the unit's closure, the hospital said.

Last year the struggling hospital shut down its heart surgery services and neonatal care unit in cost-cutting moves. It also announced it would partner with Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network for certain services, including stroke care.

