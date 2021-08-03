New York hospital to scale back services post merger

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine's proposed merger with Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners would result in changes to the services Ellis offers, according to the Times Union.

Ellis and St. Peter's, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Catholic health system Trinity Health, signed a letter of intent to explore a combination in October 2020. If the deal is finalized, abortions would no longer be performed at Ellis Medicine because it would be required to follow the ethical and religious directives of a Catholic organization, Ellis Medicine President and CEO Paul Milton said Aug. 2, according to the report.

Mr. Milton said in July he predicts the merger will be completed in 2023.

