New Hampshire hospital shutting down off-site urgent care clinic

Citing a financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, Claremont, N.H.-based Valley Regional Healthcare will permanently close its urgent care clinic in Charlestown, N.H.

The Charlestown clinic opened last September and operated for about five months before it closed in mid-March during the pandemic.

"Like most hospitals, Valley has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and though we have started reopening services, it is clear that during this time of ongoing national and state emergency, we must concentrate our resources at our Claremont campus," the hospital posted on Facebook.

