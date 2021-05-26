Kansas hospital restores operations after generator problem

Geary Community Hospital resumed operations after a generator problem led the Junction City, Kan.-based hospital to transfer all of its patients and pause some services.

The issue was resolved the morning of May 25, according to the JC Post. A problem with the hospital's generator was discovered during routine maintenance May 24. At the time, nine patients were transferred out of an abundance of caution.

Geary Community Hospital canceled surgeries and elective procedures at the facility before the problem was fixed.