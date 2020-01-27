Florida hospital locked down after bomb threat

The Villages (Fla.) Regional Hospital was on lockdown for nearly three hours Jan. 26, after receiving an anonymous bomb threat, a spokesperson from the hospital's parent Gainesville-based University of Florida Health confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The hospital was on lockdown from about 5:40 p.m. until 8:20 p.m., during which time access to the hospital was restricted and emergency cases were sent to other facilities in the area.

The hospital received "an anonymous call from a disoriented individual," who told officials there was a bomb was in the facility. The hospital reported the call to local law enforcement officials immediately and placed the hospital on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."

Sumter County sheriff deputies inspected the hospital and lifted the lockdown when they found no security concerns.

More articles on patient flow:

Advocate Medical Group to close 7 Chicago-area clinics

Uber Health aims to double staff this year

HCA Houston Healthcare opens air ambulance service in Texas



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.