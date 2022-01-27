DC reports nation's highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate for 2+ weeks

For more than two weeks, Washington, D.C., has reported the highest average rate in the nation of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, according to federal data cited by The New York Times.

As of Jan. 27, Washington, D.C., is reporting 88 daily virus hospitalizations for every 100,000 people, a higher rate than any other U.S. state or territory, according to the Times. Nevada is second, reporting 66 hospitalizations per 100,000.

Despite having the highest hospitalization rate, Washington, D.C., has seen virus admissions drop 32 percent over the last 14 days, according to the Times. On Jan. 11, the region was reporting 124 daily virus hospitalizations for every 100,000 people.

As of Jan. 27, the daily hospitalization average for COVID-19 patients in Washington, D.C., was 624 patients, compared to 878 Jan. 11.