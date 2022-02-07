COVID-19 hospitalizations 1 month ago and now: How does it compare?

New daily COVID-19 hospitalizations amid the omicron surge appear to have peaked Jan. 15, with recent levels declining at a similar rate they were increasing a month prior, according to HHS data cited by The New York Times.

Five things to know:

1. New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have dropped 23 percent over the last two weeks, with a daily average of 121,600 virus patients hospitalized.

2. Ten states are still seeing hospitalization rates trend upward, according to Feb. 6 data.

3. Nationwide, 37 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to the hospital daily per 100,000 Americans.

4. COVID-19 hospitalizations among most age groups peaked in January 2021, though hospitalizations reached similar average levels Jan. 15, 2022. The rate of increase for virus hospitalizations appears to be slowing now.

5. Below are daily virus hospital admission rates by age group per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 5, the most recent data available:

70 years or older: 21.3 daily admissions

60-69 years: 9.6 daily admissions

50-59 years: 5.5 daily admissions

30-49 years: 3.4 daily admissions

18-29 years: 2.4 daily admissions

18 years or under: 1.6 daily admissions

This can be compared to daily virus hospital admission rates one month ago, on Jan. 5:

70 years or older: 22.8 daily admissions

60-69 years: 11.2 daily admissions

50-59 years: 7.3 daily admissions

30-49 years: 4.9 daily admissions

18-29 years: 3.7 daily admissions

18 years or under: 2 daily admissions