California hospital prepares for surge in cardiac patients stressed by election

The Regional Medical Center of San Jose is preparing for a potential surge of cardiac patients tied to Election Day stress, reports CBS affiliate KPIX-TV.

Hospital staff have been briefed on the possibility of a surge, and extra plasma has been obtained. The hospital has also ensured operating rooms are available and extra trauma surgeons are on call.

Hospital spokesperson Sarah Sherwood compared the election stress to that experienced by fans during a Super Bowl or natural disasters.

"We believe the election is of that magnitude," Ms. Sherwood told KPIX-TV.

