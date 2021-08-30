63-bed California hospital evacuates all patients as wildfire nears

Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., evacuated all of its patients because of the approaching Caldor Fire, according to an Aug. 29 news release.

The 63-bed hospital didn't specify how many patients were transferred, according to The Sacramento Bee. Barton Memorial also has a skilled nursing facility with 48 beds, though it's unclear how many beds were occupied.

As of Aug. 28, the hospital was treating six COVID-19 patients.

Barton Memorial, which was under an evacuation warning, made the decision to move patients and residents in case a mandatory order was announced. The hospital's emergency department will remain open unless a mandatory order is instated, according to the Bee.

Barton Memorial temporarily closed its other services and medical offices because of the wildfire.