2 injured in fire at 257-bed New York hospital

Two people suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at St. John's Episcopal Hospital in New York City on Sept. 10, according to The New York Times.

The roof of the 257-bed hospital caught fire around 5:15 p.m. Sept. 10. The fire was extinguished within an hour, according to New York fire department officials.

Patients in several departments, including the emergency room, were evacuated quickly after the fire alarm sounded. Others sheltered in place.

The two individuals injured were taken to other hospitals in the area, the fire department said. The names of the people injured were not released.

The hospital suffered "significant" damage from the fire, according to Rt. Rev. Lawrence Provenzano, bishop of Long Island and chair of the hospital's board of directors.

In particular, the roof was destroyed and the 11th floor of the hospital sustained water damage, according to the Times.

A Queens borough president, Donovan Richards, told the Times that the hospital had resumed operations the evening of Sept. 10.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.