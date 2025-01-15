Why this Indiana system invests in spiritual care

Some hospitals are beginning to embrace spiritual support programs for patients, but few go as deep as the Congregational Care Network at Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health System, NPR reported Jan. 14.

Physicians at the system walk patients through a "spiritual assessment" questionnaire to identify whether there is a need beyond physical care. Patients who value faith-based care and have small or no support system are then recommended to the program. The network pairs patients being discharged with members of local faith groups who spend time with the patient over a 12-week period.

"Patients will say the most important part of their health journey is their provider, and second is their faith," Jay Foster, vice president of spiritual care at IU, told NPR. "There's a positive correlation between those who say that spirituality is important for them and overall good health. It's not just a nice add-on to help the question of health. It's consequential to health."

Pairings are not always of the same religious background, but aim to help people of any religious group find support and care outside the hospital. Patients in the program told NPR that, through the pairings, they gained friends and lasting relationships that went beyond the expected 12-week period.

"With the ultimate goal of helping individuals find a community that's meaningful for them," Mr. Foster said. "So that they are not only a patient, but as a member of the community, they are not just receiving care they are actually contributing."

Most hospitals in the nation have chaplaincy programs or connections to local religious congregations. At the most recent American Medical Association meeting, delegates passed a resolution to promote medical education on spiritual health and support patient access to spiritual care services.